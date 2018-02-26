Blood drives scheduled during Gilda's LaughFest

Man being prepped to donate blood at a blood drive, stock image. (Photo: Thinkstock, STAGE Stock)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Cancer patients receive about a third of all blood donations. With that in mind, Michigan Blood is teaming up with Blue Care Network for its sixth consecutive year to help Gilda's Club Grand Rapids and Gilda's LaughFest by hosting blood drives on Feb. 19 and 26.

"Gilda's Club provides cancer and grief support for people across West Michigan, just as Michigan Blood provides blood and Blue Care Network provides care," said Wendy Wigger, president of Gilda's Club Grand Rapids. "Through these blood drives, we'll not only be saving lives, but providing much-needed support for our organization."

That's because for every person who attempts to donate blood during these drives, Blue Care Network will donate $10 toward LaughFest's High Five campaign. That campaign supports the programs Gilda's Club provides for free. (Individuals interested in donating directly to the High Five campaign may do so at laughfestgr.org.)

"We recognize the wonderful services Gilda's Club and Michigan Blood provide and are proud to lend our support each year," said Jessica Iloff, manager of Community Responsibility, Blue Care Network. "It's important we all do our part to ensure the community receives the care it needs."

Anyone who attempts to donate blood at a LaughFest drive will also receive an exclusive Silipint glass or t-shirt, a High Five pin, and be entered to win free tickets to see one of the comedy festival's shows. Additionally, comedians from across the state will be performing for donors at the Grand Rapids Donor Center on Feb. 26.

Here are more details on the LaughFest blood drives:

Lowell Area Donor Site King Memorial Youth Center 225 S Hudson Street Monday, Feb. 19, 2 – 7 p.m.

Grand Rapids Donor Center 1036 Fuller NE, Grand Rapids Monday, Feb. 26, 8 a.m. – 7 p.m.



Appointments to donate blood are encouraged. To schedule an appointment, please call 1-866-MIBLOOD (642-5663), text MIBLOOD to 444999, or schedule online at donate.miblood.org.

Michigan Blood is the primary provider of blood and blood products for more than 60 hospitals in Michigan, including Spectrum Health, Metro Health University of Michigan Health, and Mercy Health St. Mary's.

Donations given outside of Michigan Blood do not have direct local impact. Donating blood with Michigan Blood helps save the lives of patients in Michigan hospitals. Any healthy person 17 or older (or 16 with parental consent) may be eligible to donate. There are height and weight restrictions for people 16 to 18 years old, and anyone 19 and older must weigh at least 112 lbs. Blood donors should bring photo ID.

