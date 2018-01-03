Details announced for 2018 LaughFest FUNderwear Run

(Photo: LaughFest)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Gilda’s LaughFest today announced details for the annual FUNderwear Run, a family-friendly event scheduled for March 11, and the Seriously Funny Family Adventure Challenge, set for March 18.

Runners, joggers and walkers interested in participating in the FUNderwear Run and families interested in the Adventure Challenge will be able to register for either event at laughfestgr.org.

The FUNderwear walk/run will be begin at 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 11 in downtown Grand Rapids, starting and ending at New Holland Brewing Company’s Knickerbocker, located at 417 Bridge St. NW.

Racers are encouraged to wear their finest (and funniest!) underwear over their running clothes to create a hilarious and one-of-a-kind moment in support of the free cancer, grief and emotional health support programs offered through Gilda’s Club Grand Rapids.

Following the race, adult runners will have to opportunity to enjoy a beer at the Knickerbocker. Registration will cost $25 until Feb. 25 before increasing to $30.

Registered participants will receive an official race t-shirt, a beer ticket and finisher medal.

The annual Seriously Funny Family Adventure Challenge, presented by Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Care Network of Michigan, will begin at noon on March 18. This free, family fun-filled challenge begins at the B.O.B. and involves teams of two to four racing across the downtown areas of Grand Rapids to engage in scavenger-hunt-like fun and exciting timed challenges.

“We’re excited to bring the FUNderwear Run to Grand Rapids’ West Side and have New Holland Brewing’s Knickerbocker as a partner in this annual fun run,” said Joanne Roehm, director of strategic initiatives and LaughFest. “Everyone is invited to join us as we celebrate laughter for the health of it during both the FUNderwear Run and the Seriously Funny Family Adventure Challenge.”

The eighth annual LaughFest will run March 8–18. LaughFest Badges are available for purchase at laughfestgr.org, or over the phone at 616-735-HAHA (4242). Badges are priced at four levels and allow individuals to create customized ticket options for shows before individual tickets go on sale Jan. 12.

Gilda’s LaughFest was created by the team at Gilda’s Club Grand Rapids in 2011. Designed to celebrate laughter for the health of it and raise visibility of Gilda’s Club mission, LaughFest features free and ticketed events including stand-up, improv, film, showcases and a variety of seriously funny stuff.

© 2018 LaughFest