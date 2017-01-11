Howie Mandel picked as top headliner for Gilda's Laughfest Signature Event

TV Personality Howie Mandel attends the 'America's Got Talent' Season 11 Live Show at Dolby Theatre on August 23, 2016 in Hollywood, California. (Photo: Mike Windle, Getty Images)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Gilda's Laughfest has announced that this year's Signature Event will feature Emmy-nominee entertainer Howie Mandel.

The 2017 Signature Event, a fundraiser for Gilda's Club Grand Rapids, is scheduled to take place Tuesday, March 14 at the Devos Place downtown Grand Rapids.

The America's Got Talent judge has more than 30 years experience as an entertainer. Mandel is the executive producer of NBC's Take It All and Howie Do It as well as TBS's Deal With It and FOX's Mobbed.

Mandel previously received an Emmy nomination for "Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality-Competition Program" for Deal or No Deal. He also has done countless comedy specials on talk-shows, hosted The Howie Mandel Show and continues to perform over 200 comedy shows a year.

In addition to his accomplishments in the television industry, Mandel is a New York Times Bestselling author for his comical memoir, Here’s The Deal: Don’t Touch Me, where he revealed his on-going struggle with OCD and ADHD.

“Mandel’s versatile career has encompassed virtually all aspects of the entertainment spectrum and we are excited to have such an industry leader headline The 2017 Signature Event,” said Joanne Roehm, director of strategic initiatives and LaughFest.

According to a news release, Katt Williams, in partnership with Smash Productions, will headline an encore performance on March 26.

In previous years, headline acts for LaughFest 2017 included: Pete Holmes & Friends, Joel McHale, Kevin Heffernan, Steve Lemme, Iliza and Sinbad.

Individual tickets and table purchases for the Signature Event are available by contacting Gilda’s LaughFest at laughfestgr.org, or 616-735-HAHA (4242).

Individual festival ticket sales begin January 27 and can be purchased at ticketmaster.com (search LaughFest), the Van Andel Arena & DeVos Place Box Offices or by visiting laughfestgr.org.

