LaughFest 2018 includes Weird Al Yankovic

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - LaughFest 2018 comes back to Grand Rapids March 8th to 18th 2018, with "Weird Al" Yankovic performing on March 10th, 2018 at 20 Monroe Live.

The stripped-down tour will feature "no costumes, no props, no video screens" and is called The Ridiculously Self-Indulgenmt, Ill-Advised Vanity Tour. In a press release, Yankovic says "This show will be loose, unpredictable, and maybe a bit sloppy -- we'll be making it up as we go along!"

Tickets for the March 10, 2018 Weird Al show are available now on weirdal.com.

The full line-up of LaughFest 2018 performers will be announced Thursday, Nov. 16 at 7:30 a.m.

LaughFest Badges are available at laughfestgr.org or by calling 616-735-HAHA. Sales to the general public begin at 10 a.m. next Friday, Nov. 17.

