LaughFest Central to open inside shops at MoDiv

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Gilda’s LaughFest has announced Shops @ MoDiv will house LaughFest Central this year. Located at 40 Monroe Center St. NW, the site will serve as festival headquarters for all LaughFest information, including purchase of tickets and merchandise.

Beginning Monday, Feb. 19 and leading up to the eighth annual festival, LaughFest Central will be open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays and noon to 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. During the festival, March 8–18, hours will be 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. on Sundays.

Previously announced acts for LaughFest 2018 include: Trevor Noah, performing during Gilda’s Club Grand Rapids Signature Event, John Mulaney, Tiffany Haddish, Maria Bamford, Cameron Esposito, Anjelah Johnson, Greg Hahn, Bert Kreischer, Rik Roberts and Ron Funches.

LaughFest 2018 will include more than 150 free and ticketed events featuring over 100 artists at more than 40 venues in West Michigan. LaughFest individual tickets are available for purchase at laughfestgr.org, or over the phone at 1-800-745-3000.

For a full listing of festival events go to laughfestgr.org. Proceeds from the festival will go to support the free cancer, grief and emotional health programs offered through Gilda’s Club Grand Rapids.

