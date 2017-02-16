LaughFest Central to open on Feb. 20

(Photo: LaughFest)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Today, Gilda’s LaughFest announced LaughFest Central will open its doors on Mon., Feb. 20 at the Grand Rapids Art Museum, located at 101 Monroe Center.

The festival also announced a complete list of ticketed and non-ticketed events. The full festival lineup of talent and events may be viewed online at laughfestgr.org.

LaughFest Central will serve as festival headquarters for all LaughFest information, as well as a site to purchase tickets and merchandise. Prior to the festival, LaughFest Central will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays and 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. During the festival, from March 9 to 19, hours will be 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays.

“We’re thrilled to be working with and have LaughFest Central inside the Grand Rapids Art Museum for a sixth year,” said D. Neil Bremer, Chief Operating Officer at GRAM. “GRAM celebrates all the arts, and it is an honor to help LaughFest in welcoming the thousands of individuals who come to downtown Grand Rapids for the festival each year. Our relationship gives LaughFest a central place for visitors to discover all there is to experience at the Museum, in Grand Rapids and throughout Kent County."

Previously announced acts for LaughFest 2017 include: Howie Mandel, Pete Holmes & Friends, Joel McHale, Kevin Heffernan, Steve Lemme, Iliza and Sinbad. Katt Williams, in partnership with Smash Productions, will headline an encore performance on March 26.

Howie Mandel Signature Event tickets are currently available for purchase. Table sponsorships are available for $3,000 for tables of 10. Individual tickets, which include dinner and a tax-deductible gift to Gilda’s Club Grand Rapids are available for $250. Show-only tickets are available for $100. Individual tickets and table purchases for Mandel are available by contacting Gilda’s LaughFest at laughfestgr.org, or 616-735-HAHA (4242).

LaughFest 2017 includes free and ticketed events featuring over 100 artists at venues in Grand Rapids, Lowell and Holland during the 10-day festival. The Best of the Midwest Competition, the National Stand-up Comedy Showcase, the Clean Comedy Showcase, FUNderwear Run, Seriously Funny Family Adventure Challenge, Super Saturday Kids Zone and other festival favorites will be returning for LaughFest 2017.

