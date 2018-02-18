LaughFest: Seriously saving lives

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Gilda’s Club Grand Rapids is teaming up with Michigan Blood and Blue Care Network to host a special blood drive as part of LaughFest.

For everyone who attempts to donate blood at this drive, $10 will be donated to the High Five Campaign -- which supports free emotional healthcare, cancer and grief support programs offered through Gilda’s Club.

Additionally, anyone who attempts to donate will receive a free LaughFest t-shirt or LaughFest Silipint, and will be entered to win tickets to hilarious LaughFest shows.

Blood drive times and locations:

Lowell Area Donor Site at King Memorial Youth Center – 225 S Hudson St, Lowell – Monday, February 19, 2-7pm

Grand Rapids Donor Center – 1036 Fuller Ave NE, Grand Rapids – Monday, February 26, 8am-7pm – Local comedians performing throughout the day

Each blood donation has the potential to help 3 people in need, and a third of blood donations go to help patients with cancer.

To schedule an appointment to donate blood, please call 1-866-MIBLOOD (642-5663), text MIBLOOD to 444999, or schedule online at donate.miblood.org.

