LaughFest showcase submissions now open

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Gilda's LaughFest is back in Grand Rapids March 8-18, 2018. In previous years, headlining acts have included Howie Mandel, Seth Meyers, Amy Schumer, Jay Leno, Betty White and many more.

In a press release, Joanne Roehm, Director of Strategic Iniatives & LaughFest explains “The LaughFest showcases give individuals an opportunity to perform in front of a captive audience at well produced shows in unique venues across the city.”

Submissions to perform in a LaughFest showcase are open now through Dec. 18, 2017 at laughfestgr.org/laughfestshowcase

Proceeds from and donations raised at LaughFest support Gilda's Club Grand Rapids, which offers free cancer, grief and emotional health programs.

The headlining performers of LaughFest 2018 will be announced Thursday, Nov. 16 and will be live streamed on WZZM13.com and on our Facebook page.

