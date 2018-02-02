LaughFest to hold final new volunteer orientation

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - The final orientation program for those interested in volunteering for their first time during Gilda’s LaughFest will be held Saturday, Feb. 3 at Gilda’s Club Grand Rapids’ Bridge Street clubhouse beginning at 10 a.m.

Registration for new and returning volunteers will be open through Feb. 5 at laughfestgr.org.

There are several different volunteer teams to help with different aspects of the festival. Opportunities include event promotion, logistics, ushering, selling merchandise, office support and volunteer staffing needs during all LaughFest ticketed and non-ticketed events.

Volunteers will need to participate in team training activities and a pre-festival meeting. Team-specific trainings will happen throughout February, and volunteers will be able to sign up for event shifts beginning Feb. 12.

LaughFest 2018 will include more than 200 free and ticketed shows featuring over 100 artists at more than 40 venues in Grand Rapids, Holland, Lowell, and new this year Wayland’s Gun Lake Casino.

LaughFest individual tickets are available for purchase at laughfestgr.org, or over the phone at 1-800-745-3000. Proceeds from the festival will go to support the free cancer, grief and emotional health programs offered through Gilda’s Club Grand Rapids.

