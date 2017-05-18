Lauren Stanton reads to children during Community Reading Day

Head Start for Kent County celebrated Head Start's Birthday with a Community Read

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Head Start is celebrating 52 years of providing families of young children with services and programs to support well being and development.

A Community Reading Day event was held Thursday, May 18, at Henry Head Start in Grand Rapids.

Our Lauren Stanton was one of the guest readers. She's on the Board of Directors for Head Start for Kent County.

The director of the non-profit says they hope to continue adding to the services they provide to children and families in our community.

The early childhood programs Head Start provides support the well-being and development of children from birth to age five by focusing on education, nutrition, medical and dental care, parent involvement and social services.

