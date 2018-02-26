WZZM
Local celebrities raise money for charity through the Flower Power Challenge

Flower Power Challenge

Denise Pritchard, WZZM 9:54 AM. EST February 26, 2018

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Come Support your Favorite Local Celebrity and Charity at the 5th Annual uBloom Flower Power Challenge at the West Michigan Home & Garden Show 2018.

It takes place Friday, March 2 at 6 p.m. on the Home Stage.

Featuring these Flower Power Stars & Causes:

  • Mayor Rosalynn Bliss and Friends of Grand Rapids Parks 
  • Tammy Squire Hagedorn and the Humane Society of West Michigan
  • Paul Lee and Jessica Lee and the Student Advancement Fund 
  • Dan Harland and Friends & Families of Cystic Fibrous
  • Rick Vuyst and Now Playing for Kids

Learn more at www.uBloom.com/FlowerPowerChallenge.

