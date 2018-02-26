Local celebrities raise money for charity through the Flower Power Challenge

Flower Power Challenge

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Come Support your Favorite Local Celebrity and Charity at the 5th Annual uBloom Flower Power Challenge at the West Michigan Home & Garden Show 2018.

It takes place Friday, March 2 at 6 p.m. on the Home Stage.

Featuring these Flower Power Stars & Causes:

Mayor Rosalynn Bliss and Friends of Grand Rapids Parks

Tammy Squire Hagedorn and the Humane Society of West Michigan

Paul Lee and Jessica Lee and the Student Advancement Fund

Dan Harland and Friends & Families of Cystic Fibrous

Rick Vuyst and Now Playing for Kids

Learn more at www.uBloom.com/FlowerPowerChallenge.

