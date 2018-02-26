Local celebrities raise money for charity through the Flower Power Challenge

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Come Support your Favorite Local Celebrity and Charity at the 5th Annual uBloom Flower Power Challenge at the West Michigan Home & Garden Show 2018.
It takes place Friday, March 2 at 6 p.m. on the Home Stage.
Featuring these Flower Power Stars & Causes:
- Mayor Rosalynn Bliss and Friends of Grand Rapids Parks
- Tammy Squire Hagedorn and the Humane Society of West Michigan
- Paul Lee and Jessica Lee and the Student Advancement Fund
- Dan Harland and Friends & Families of Cystic Fibrous
- Rick Vuyst and Now Playing for Kids
Learn more at www.uBloom.com/FlowerPowerChallenge.
