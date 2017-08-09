Local organization collecting supplies for West Michigan students

A pile of school supplies. (Photo: WZZM)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Soon, school will be back in session for West Michigan students. But, too many kids aren't able to start the school year with the proper supplies.

That's why the folks over at DA Blodgett - St. John's need your help! They're hosting a backpack and supply drive. The drive began on Monday, Aug. 7 and runs until Friday, Aug. 11.

Drop-off Locations:

DA Blodgett - St. John's– 805 Leonard St. NE in Grand Rapids Adventure Credit Union - Grand Rapids and Kentwood locations

For information and questions please contact Katie Wybenga at 616-361-4118 or email at kwybenga@dabsj.org.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV