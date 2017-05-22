Long Road Distillers celebrates 2nd anniversary wtih Beer City Whisky

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - The award-winning Long Road Distillers will celebrate its two year anniversary Tuesday, May 23!

The owners decided this was the perfect time to showcase some very limited release spirits.

Jon O'Connor, co-owner of Long Road and Chris Andrus, co-owner of the Mitten Brewing stopped by the WZZM News at Noon to talk about about the Beer City Whisky Series -- a line-up of collaborative whiskies made in partnership with the Mitten Brewing, Perrin Brewing, Harmony Brewing and Greyline Brewing.

For more information, click here.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV