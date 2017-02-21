Love Yourself event held in Sparta

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Surgeon sentenced life in prison
-
Man's gun missing since 1977 found in Texas
-
Driver trapped in car after crash
-
New Michigan House bill would mandate kindergarten
-
Hundreds protest President Trump Rosa Parks Circle
-
Bachelor Recap: Meet Nanny Raquel
-
Super Saver: 4 in 1 survival gadget
-
$22.6M lotto ticket sold in Greenville
-
One year later: Remebering her family
-
TRIAL FOR DOCTOR ACCUSED OF HARMING PATIENTS
More Stories
-
Judge: Accused murderer Jeffrey Willis' rights not…Feb 21, 2017, 2:21 p.m.
-
Homeland Security unveils sweeping plan to deport…Feb 21, 2017, 10:31 a.m.
-
Magic Johnson named Lakers president of basketball…Feb 21, 2017, 1:38 p.m.