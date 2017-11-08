WZZM
Mel Trotter Ministries Turkey Drop starts today!

Staff , WZZM 9:25 AM. EST November 08, 2017

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Mel Trotter Ministries annual Turkey Drop begins Wednesday, Nov. 8, to help ensure that all West Michiganders get a Thanksgiving meal. 

Their goal is to collect 1,500 frozen turkeys by 7:00 p.m tonight. 

Turkeys can be dropped off at any of the three following locations:

Celebration Cinema North
2121 Celebration Dr. NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49525

Celebration Cinema South
1506 Auditorium Dr. SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49508

Mel Trotter Ministries - Downtown Mission
225 Commerce Avenue SW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 

