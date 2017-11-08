Mel Trotter Ministries Turkey Drop starts today!

(Photo by John Moore/Getty Images) (Photo: John Moore, 2016 Getty Images)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Mel Trotter Ministries annual Turkey Drop begins Wednesday, Nov. 8, to help ensure that all West Michiganders get a Thanksgiving meal.

Their goal is to collect 1,500 frozen turkeys by 7:00 p.m tonight.

Turkeys can be dropped off at any of the three following locations:

Celebration Cinema North

2121 Celebration Dr. NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49525

Celebration Cinema South

1506 Auditorium Dr. SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49508

Mel Trotter Ministries - Downtown Mission

225 Commerce Avenue SW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503

