Michigan International Auto Show heads to Grand Rapids

Michigan International Auto Show 2017

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Starting Thursday, Feb. 2, the Michigan International Auto Show will be at DeVos Place in Grand Rapids.

Hundreds of cars will be displayed for visitors to view during the four day show. They include new car models, concept cars, pre-production cars, muscle cars, vintage cars, and the largest Million Dollar Motorway to date.

The Auto Show is open during these times.

Thursday, Feb. 2 from 11 a.m. – 9:30 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 3 from 11 a.m. – 9:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 4 from 10 a.m. – 9:30 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 5 from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Tickets are $10 for adults, $4 for children between the ages of six and 14, and kids under 6 are free.

