Midtown on Tap happening August 5

Midtownon Tap taksover Midtown Green August 5.

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Midtown on Tap is coming to Grand Rapids August 5. The community event is a celebration of the area and of local beer. It is family friendly and features backyard games, food trucks and carts, and several different beer vendors. There will also be local music being performed.

The event runs from 2:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. Saturday. It is taking place at Midtown Green, at 753 Fountain Street NE, Grand Rapids.

You can find some pictures of previous events by following this link.

