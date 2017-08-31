Muskegon Polish Festival kicks off September 1

Muskegon Polish Festival is Sept. 1st and 2nd at Hackley Park

MUSKEGON, MICH - The Muskegon Polish Festval is happening Sept. 1 and 2 at Hackley Park!

The two-day festival will offer Polish cultural activities including food, polka music, dancing, a Catholic mass and much more.

A large dance floor will allow folks to do some polka dancing and listen to several bands.

Polish food will be provided by That Polish Girl Catering, Varsovia Catering, Knights of Columbus Catering by Stevie Tejchma, Ken Sutton, Sandy Dog and Fricano's Sweet Shoppe.

For more details, check out www.muskegonpolishfest.com.

