GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - For a fourth year, Nana's Run will take place in Grand Rapids. The annual event will take place on Saturday, May 20.

The race is a tribute to the event chairpersons, Cassandra DeVos Thorndill and Sydney DeVos, beloved maternal grandmother Char VanderLaan, affectionately called Nana, who passed away on March 7, 2014 after battling Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis.

Since Nana VanderLaan was diagnosed with ALS in October 2013, the DeVos granddaughters have made a commitment to raise awareness about the disease and to raise funds that will support patient and physician education, ALS Association Michigan Chapter patients and their families, and ongoing research within Michigan.

Athletes of all abilities, walkers or runners are all welcome at the 5k race.

Visit www.nanasrun.com for more information.

