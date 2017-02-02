National average cost of a wedding hits an all time high of $35K

Bride and groom hugging under veil (Photo: Blend Images - Jose Luis Pelaez Inc)

If you're planning a wedding, you know how quickly the costs can add up.

Wedding website, The Knot, revealed the results from its 2016 Real Weddings Study.

The study says in 2016, the average cost of a wedding reached an all-time high at over $35,329.

It also says that 22-percent of couples incorporated some type of technology into their wedding day -- like drone photography and 3D printed wedding cakes.

The most expensive place to tie the knot? New York City, where the average is over $78,000.

The average cost in Grand Rapids is $26,933.

For more information, view the study here.

