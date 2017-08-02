Nitro Circus Live takes over Fifth Third Ballpark.

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH - Nitro Circus Live is taking over Fifth Third Ballpark! The athletes bring the heat to Grand Rapids with a show featuring flips, flames and tricks only these athletes can preform.

Many members of Nitro Circus Live are X-Games athletes with multiple extreme sport medals and credentials. Bruce Cook is one of those athletes. His story begins when he received his first dirt bike at 5 years old. He's been riding ever since.

In 2014, Cook, attempted the first ever double front flip on a dirt bike, but under rotated the bike, meaning he landed vertically on the bike. The landing caused him to slip off the back of the bike shattering his T11 vertebrae. He tragically lost the use of his legs. Immediately following the injury Cook knew he wanted to get back on the bike.

Bruce Cook waves to the Nitro Circus Live crowd in Toronto.

"I was in the hospital for three months," said Cook. "In that time we kind of worked on fabricating a cage for the bike so I could ride again."

Nine months after his injury he was back on a dirt bike.

"One month after my first ride on the dirt bike I did my first back flip," said Cook. He is the first paraplegic to land a back flip on a dirt bike.

Bruce Cook lands a back flip on a dirt bike in Detroit during Nitro Circus Live in 2015.

"It was awesome," Cook said as he remembered landing it for the first time. "Totally overwhelming.

"Crazy thing breaking your back and just that roller coaster of having that on your mind basically for ten months, all leading up to that, it's crazy overwhelming."

Cook and the rest of Nitro Circus Live will be at Fifth Third Ballpark Sunday, Aug. 6, 2017.

