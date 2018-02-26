A.K. RIKK'S shows off some Oscar-inspired red carpet fashions

GRAND RAPIDS - A.K. Rikk's Matt Sova and Karina Williams head over to Celebration Cinema North to showcase red carpet-inspired fashions for men and women wearing the following brands: Zegna, Boglioli, Haute Hippie, and Badgley Mischka.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM-TV