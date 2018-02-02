WZZM
Professional Bull Riders arrive in Grand Rapids

Professional Bull Riders

Denise Pritchard, WZZM 10:29 AM. EST February 02, 2018

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - The Professional Bull Riders are coming to Van Andel Arena!

Some of the top bull riders in the country will take on some of the top bulls on Saturday, Feb. 3.

Professional rider Reese Cates stopped by My West Michigan to chat with us about the sport.

If you want more information, please visit https://vanandelarena.com.

