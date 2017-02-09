'Ragtime the Musical' and panel discussion on modern immigration

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - What is it like to be an immigrant in West Michigan? That is the question Grand Rapids Civic Theatre is asking the community.

In conjunction with the production of "Ragtime the Musical," the Civic Theatre has partnered with the Grand Rapids Public Library and area experts to engage in a community conversation on immigration.

"Ragtime" is told through the eyes of an African American Harlem musician, a white upper class suburbanite, and an Eastern European family of immigrants, all hoping to find a place in America at the turn of the 20th Century. Just as relevant a topic now as then, panelist will lead the audience in a discussion on these themes in a modern context. Speakers will share historical insights and present day experiences.

Panelists include:

Ricardo Tavarez, Pastor at En Vivo Church

Susan Kragt, Executive Director at West Michigan Refugee Education and Cultural Center

Kristine Van Noord, Program Manager at Bethany Christian Services' Refugee Adult & Family Programs

Kelsey Herbert, Office of Social Justice at Christian Reformed Church of North America

Irina Nadrau, Grand Rapids Public Library

The discussion takes place on Feb. 15, from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Grand Rapids Public Library. The event is free and attendees will receive a discount to the Civic Theatre's production of "Ragtime the Musical," on stage Feb. 24 through March 19. Tickets range from $18 to $37.

More information on the panel discussion and "Ragtime" can be found at http://www.grct.org/events/ragtime or the Grand Rapids Civic Theatre's Facebook.

Rhonda Ross is a producer at WZZM 13.

