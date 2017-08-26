Richmond Park Pool hosts Wag and Wade for dogs

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Richmond Park Pool is closing out the summer swimming season with Wag and Wade, a free event that invites dogs to go for a swim.
On Sunday, Aug. 27, dogs can jump in the pool from 5-8 p.m.
Dog waste bags, tennis balls and water will be provided, but owners need to make sure their dog has a leash, a towel, proof of rabies vaccination and a valid ID.
