Richmond Park Pool hosts Wag and Wade for dogs

Cute dog Pug swim at a local public pool - stock image. (Photo: iStock)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Richmond Park Pool is closing out the summer swimming season with Wag and Wade, a free event that invites dogs to go for a swim.

On Sunday, Aug. 27, dogs can jump in the pool from 5-8 p.m.

Dog waste bags, tennis balls and water will be provided, but owners need to make sure their dog has a leash, a towel, proof of rabies vaccination and a valid ID.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV