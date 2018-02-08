Annual River Bank Run has new owner, management

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - The Fifth Third River Bank run has a new owner. River Bank Events and Media, LLC is the new owner and race manager for the road race. Fifth Third Bank will continue as title sponsor of the race.

This year's race is scheduled for Saturday, May 12 in downtown Grand Rapids. It features a 5K run and walk, 10K and 25K run and 25K handcycle and wheelchair racing. Scott Stenstrom, race director and regional marketing manager at Fifth Third Bank, says, “Since 1978, more than $40 million has been contributed back to our community.”

Stenstrom adds, “Adding race management expertise and new sponsors will enhance the race day experience for participants and fans. New sponsors will support Fifth Third in driving long-term growth and sustainability of the event and furthering economic development in Grand Rapids."

River Bank Events and Media is owned by Russ Hines. A lifelong resident of West Michigan, Hines plans to use his experience and familiarity with the race in his new role. “My experience with event promotion and management will help guide me during this new endeavor. I’m excited to have this opportunity to continue the race with the support of the race staff, race committee and hundreds of volunteers. Our overall goal is to ensure that the race will continue for another 40 years.”

The change in ownership has generated more sponsors to add to the event and improve the runners’ experiences. Spectrum Health is a new sponsor this year and Amway will return for a second year.

Some key events that are part of the 2018 River Bank Run include the Junior Run for ages 5-12 on Wednesday, May 9 and the Sports & Fitness Expo at DeVos Place on Friday, May 11.

More information on the Fifth Third River Bank Run or to register, visit the race website.

