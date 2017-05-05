Countdown to Fifth Third River Bank Run

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Today marks the eight day countdown to the annual Fifth Third River Bank Run!
If you're a first-timer or a long timer, there are still those last minute questions you may have.
John Zimmerman from Fifth Third stopped by My West Michigan with details.
Click here for more information.
