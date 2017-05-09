Downtown Grand Rapids road closures for Fifth Third River Bank Run begin Friday

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH - Some roads in downtown Grand Rapids will start closing on Friday May 12, 2017 in anticipation of the Fifth Third River Bank Run this weekend.

Starting at 3:00 p.m. Ottawa Avenue will partially close from Michigan to Lyon Streets. One lane will remain open for people leaving parking lots until 6:00 p.m. when it will completely close to traffic.

Lyon Street will close at 6:00 p.m. from Ionia and Monroe, cars leaving the Ellis Parking Lot will only be allowed to go West towards Monroe.

On Saturday more roads will close for the run, starting with the Monroe Avenue and Lyon Street intersection at 3:30 a.m. Monroe will close between Michigan and Pearl at 4:30, with limited access to parking lots until 5:15 a.m. Then at 5:30 a.m. Monroe closes to Louis Street and Monroe Center closes.

A full list of road closures and when each road is expected to re-open can be found on the Fifth Third River bank Runs website.

© 2017 WZZM-TV