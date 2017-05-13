Fifth Third River Bank Run inspires charitable giving

The logo for the Fifth Third River Bank Run in downtown Grand Rapids. (Photo: rdwarriorsarahg, submitted)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Many groups use the Fifth Third River Bank Run as an opportunity to raise money for charity.

Pine Rest Christian Mental Health Services, Helen DeVos Children's Hospital and Conductive Learning Center have all raised a significant amount of money this year as part of the River Bank Run season.

Representatives from the organizations joined us on race to to talk about why it was a good opportunity, and what they wanted to do with the money they raised during their drives.

