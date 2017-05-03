Fifth Third River Bank Run kicks off race week

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - The Fifth Third River Bank Run has been a staple of springtime in downtown Grand Rapids for 40 years, and today, organizers kicked off race week with that legacy in mind.

The race was started back in 1978 -- its main purpose is to drive economic vitality to downtown.

It features a 5k, 10k, a 25k wheelchair division and the largest 25k road race in the United States.

Runners take off Saturday morning, May 13.

