Registration ends Tuesday for Fifth Third River Bank Run

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Today is the last day to register for the 2017 Fifth Third River Bank Run! This year marks the 40th anniversary of the run in Grand Rapids.

Runners can choose to participate one of several races taking place throughout the morning Saturday, May 13. Registration closes at 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, May 9.

You can register for the race by following this link.

For more information about the run itself you can head over to their website.

