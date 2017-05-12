River Bank Run 2017: Parking, transportation & road closures

The River Bank Run began on May 13, 1978. On May 13, 2017, it will celebrate its 40th anniversary. The event started out with barely over 1,000 runners in ’78. The 2017 event is expected to draw upwards of 20,000 combined participants in all events. (Photo: Fifth Third River Bank Run)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - It's Race Day -- which means there's a ton of excitement and crowds -- getting around downtown Grand Rapids and the surrounding area isn't going to be easy on Saturday.

Numerous road closures went into effect on Friday, May 12 and through to Saturday for the 2017 Fifth Third River Bank Run.

Let this guide held you find parking and avoid sitting in traffic -- courtesy of River Bank Run organizers.

Parking

Need somewhere to park your car for the day? Here is a list of downtown parking option (PDF), as well as Ellis Parking and DeVos Place locations.



Click to enlarge map!

Race officials also provided a parking guide, and a list of parking locations for whatever direction you're traveling from to get to Grand Rapids.

Transportation

If you're interested in using public transportation on Race Day, instead of driving, considering riding the Rapid.

Here's a map of all the routes (PDF), including the Silver Line.

Road Closures

Click to enlarge the map! Map of downtown streets that will be closed through Saturday, May 13 for 2017 Fifth Third River Bank Run.

YELLOW: Downtown streets that will stay closed until about 11 a.m. Traffic will be allowed through when it's safe, as race equipment will be removed.

Monroe Avenue between Pearl and Michigan

ORANGE: Downtown streets that will stay closed until noon.

Pearl between Monroe Avenue and Ionia

Monroe Center between Monroe Avenue and Ionia

Louis between Monroe Avenue and Ionia

Fulton between Winter and Ottawa

Monroe Avenue between Pearl and Fulton

RED: Downtown street that will stay closed until about 5 p.m.

Ottawa between Michigan and Pearl

Lyon between Monroe Avenue and Ionia

The following ramps will be affected:

I-196 EB/WB off ramps at Market Street will be closed between 8-9:15 a.m.

US-131 NB/SB off ramps at Market Street will closed between 8-9:15 a.m.

US-1311 NB/SB off ramps at Pearl Street will be closed between 6:45-10 a.m.

More information about what streets will be closed at what times.

