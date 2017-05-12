River Bank Run 2017: Parking, transportation & road closures

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - It's Race Day -- which means there's a ton of excitement and crowds -- getting around downtown Grand Rapids and the surrounding area isn't going to be easy on Saturday.
Numerous road closures went into effect on Friday, May 12 and through to Saturday for the 2017 Fifth Third River Bank Run.
Let this guide held you find parking and avoid sitting in traffic -- courtesy of River Bank Run organizers.
Parking
Need somewhere to park your car for the day? Here is a list of downtown parking option (PDF), as well as Ellis Parking and DeVos Place locations.
Race officials also provided a parking guide, and a list of parking locations for whatever direction you're traveling from to get to Grand Rapids.
Transportation
If you're interested in using public transportation on Race Day, instead of driving, considering riding the Rapid.
Here's a map of all the routes (PDF), including the Silver Line.
Road Closures
YELLOW: Downtown streets that will stay closed until about 11 a.m. Traffic will be allowed through when it's safe, as race equipment will be removed.
- Monroe Avenue between Pearl and Michigan
ORANGE: Downtown streets that will stay closed until noon.
- Pearl between Monroe Avenue and Ionia
- Monroe Center between Monroe Avenue and Ionia
- Louis between Monroe Avenue and Ionia
- Fulton between Winter and Ottawa
- Monroe Avenue between Pearl and Fulton
RED: Downtown street that will stay closed until about 5 p.m.
- Ottawa between Michigan and Pearl
- Lyon between Monroe Avenue and Ionia
The following ramps will be affected:
- I-196 EB/WB off ramps at Market Street will be closed between 8-9:15 a.m.
- US-131 NB/SB off ramps at Market Street will closed between 8-9:15 a.m.
- US-1311 NB/SB off ramps at Pearl Street will be closed between 6:45-10 a.m.
More information about what streets will be closed at what times.
