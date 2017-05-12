River Bank Run 2017: Race routes, spectator hot spots

(Photo: Fifth Third River Bank Run)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Whether you're running the race or cheering on your favorite running -- here's a breakdown of all the important race routes and the best places to watch all the action for the Fifth Third River Bank Run on Saturday.

The event's 5K, 10K and 25K routes take runners through Grand Rapids and the immediate metro area. River Bank runners have probably already been studying their race routes, however, where should you be if you're a spectator?

Race organizers have shared tips on the River Bank Run's website, including blowing bubbles to make runners smile, shouting out encouragements and having an a good time to keep morale among runners and spectators high.

A couple of cheering locations are:

Starting line on Monroe Avenue, located south of Pearl Street

Market Street south of Fulton

Johnson Park

Veteran's Memorial Drive

John Ball Park

Finish line along Ottawa between Fulton and Pearl

Check out the Spectator Map (PDF) here.

Race Routes

The 5K Route



Click to enlarge the map!

►See more: 5K Elevation Map

Runners of the 5K will start on Monroe Avenue and Lyon Street.

Volunteers will be running along side racers to hold pace per mile signs and line everyone up accordingly. A staggered release will occur ever 2-3 minutes. There will be no baby joggers, bicycles, roller blades, skateboards or animals allowed on the course.

Runners will finish on Ottawa Avenue at Lyon Street.

The 10K Route



Click to enlarge the map!

►See more: 10K Elevation Map

Runners of the 10K start Monroe Avenue at Lyon Street, just like 5K runners. However, this route takes runners through Grand Rapids' Westside. If you're cheering a runner of the 10K route, you could cheer them on from John Ball Zoo -- which is where their second mile is located.

Runners third mile is at Lake Michigan Drive, then the route swings north -- taking on the rest of the 5K route down to the finish line at Ottawa Avenue and Lyon Street.

The 25K Route



Click to enlarge the map!

►See more: 25K Elevation Map

Runners of the 25K will start in the same location as both the 5K and 10K races on Monroe Avenue and finish in the same location as well. This particular route however, takes runners along the Grand River. They cross the river at Wilson Avenue before coming back to Grand Rapids along Butterworth Street and Veteran's Memorial Drive -- meaning spectators have the perfect view!

The route takes runners through John Ball Zoo and east on Lake Michigan Drive, leading them to Winter Avenue and Fulton Street to eventually reach the downtown finish line.

Check out the route for the 25K Relay.

April Stevens is a multi-platform producer at WZZM 13.

