River Bank Run Expo marks start of race weekend

River Bank Run Amway Sports and Fitness Expo on Friday, May 12, 2017. (Photo: WZZM 13)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Runners and spectators alike are just hours away from the start of the Fifth Third River Bank Run in downtown Grand Rapids.

Friday evening, many of the runners are getting ready by visiting the Amway Sports and Fitness Expos, happening at the DeVos Place.

There's something for just about every runner.

"You can do your late registration, pick up your packet, and t-shirts," says Sarah Laurent, a race organizer. "They can visit all our vendors -- we've got 75-plus vendors."

The expo also has the Perrin Beer Garden and a relaxation center with yoga, massages and mini-manicures.

