River Bank Run Finish Fest kicks off at 7:30 Saturday morning

Perrin Brewing Company in Alpine Township

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - After the runners complete their races there will be quite a celebration waiting for them. And spectators are invited too! For the second year in a row Perrin is the official craft brewery of the race.

This year they're featuring their No Problems Session IPA. It's a partnership Perrin is proud of.

"Perrin Brewing is super excited to be a part of something that really brings the community together and that is something that we really value," said Lindsey VandenBoom of Perrin. "And I think it's important with the journey that you are on whether you are doing the 5K, the 10K, the 25K that you really have a nice craft beer to celebrate at the end of your running journey," said Lindsey.

The party starts at 7:30 and lasts until 2 o'clock Saturday afternoon. There will be live music, tents to change into dry clothes, charging stations, even post race yoga stretches. Participants will receive one free beverage so be sure to bring your picture ID.

For more on Finish Fest, click here.

