River Bank Run: Race Day prep, are you ready?

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Race day is almost here, so running expert Kari Stuart joined the WZZM 13 Weekend Morning Team to share what you should be doing in the days leading up to the race.

The Fifth Third Riverbank Run is just 6 days from today -- Meredith TerHaar is running the 25k and Laura Hartman is running the 10k. The Weekend Morning Show will be live near the starting line all morning long to bring you special coverage of the 40th anniversary of this special Grand Rapids tradition.

As she has throughout this process, running expert Kari Stuart joined us with what you should be doing in the days leading up to the race. Here is her advice:

"In less than one week you’ll be lining up at the corals for the Riverbank Run! It’s very normal to feel those race jitters set in," Stuart says. "The nervousness, excitement and maybe even dread are there because you care and you want to do well. You’ve trained hard and you want your weeks of hard work to result in a great race."

This week before the race is called the "taper," and it has potential to throw runners off their game.

"You become filled with self-doubt, you think that you need to squeeze in a few more high mileage runs -- just to make sure you can do it," Stuart advises. "You get this immense urge to buy a new race day running outfit or shoes! You’re cranky one minute and excited the next. Then there’s the hunger… oh, the hunger! You’ve never been so hungry in your life as taper week."

Stuart says that what runner experience in the taper week is simply the normal race jitters. She says don’t fret, "there are some things you can do this final week before the race to ease your mind and prep for the big day."

Trust your training. Look through your running log to reaffirm your progress. You’ve come a long way, baby!

Resist the urge to do extra workouts. The taper is designed to give your muscles time to repair and for you to conserve some energy. Anything extra you do at this point will not make a difference - in fact, it could be detrimental to your race. Training this week should look like a scaled back easy version of your normal plan. Continue to run, just go easy and short.

Hydrate all week long. Stay well hydrated and rested to avoid race day dehydration.

Resist the urge to eat everything in sight. Your miles are decreasing but your appetite might still be in full training mode.

You do not need to carbo-load. Sorry, maybe you were looking forward to that. Eat sensible meals based on good nutrition with a balance of protein, healthy fats and healthy carbohydrates like vegetables and whole grains.

Plan out the race day logistics. If you’re uncertain about the turns or hills in the course, you may want to drive or bike the course, or review a map online. Familiarizing yourself with course helps you plan your strategy and become comfortable with what’s ahead. Also review where you need to park for race day, so you don’t feel anxious searching for a spot.

Get your papers in order. The day before the race is packet pick-up. The expo is very fun with tons of vendors, so make sure to plan time to walk through it. After you get your packet, just chill out.

Rest up! You may not sleep the night before your event. Take extra care now to get the sleep that your body needs.

Mentally prepare yourself. Visualize lining up, starting slowly, and using your race strategy from the beginning. You achieve what you visualize.

Get organized. Set your alarm; lay out your running gear (don’t forget to post the pic of flat-me!), include your nutrition; pin the bib number and prep your breakfast. Try to get to bed early!

Race Day is here! Warm up by walking to the starting line and seed yourself according to your projected pace. Don’t forget to bring some nutrition for the chute. Spend the first mile of the race easing into your pace. Remember to look around and soak up the good vibes."

