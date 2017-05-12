Team Agar to compete in River Bank Run 25K

Team Agar is headed to Kona to compete in the Ironman Triathlon.

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - They've competed in marathons and Ironman competitions together. Saturday a West Michigan father and son are taking on the Fifth Third River Bank Run 25K. And it's not their first rodeo, the pair have completed multiple River Bank 25K races over the years.

Johnny Agar was born with cerebral palsy, his father Jeff will push him through the entire 15.5 mile course.

Something very special about Saturday's race, Johnny is hoping to walk the last half mile of the race.

Team Agar's goal is to inspire people with disabilities and able-bodied people to do more than they ever thought possible. They say the support of the West Michigan community has been incredible.

