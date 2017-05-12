Veteran runner celebrates 40 years of River Bank Run

Greg Pfent is a veteran runner of the Fifth Third River Bank Run.

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - In the 40 years since it began, some runners have been involved with the Fifth Third River Bank Run every year-- they're called veteran runners.

Only a select few can claim they've run every River Bank Run race since it's start in the mid 1970s.

Kamady Rudd sat down and talked with veteran runner Greg Pfent about his experiences over the years, and what got him started running more than 39 years ago.

