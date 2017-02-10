Snow Days festival kicks off in Grand Rapids

Thinkstock photo

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Sick of winter? Now is the time to get out and embrace it!

The first annual Snow Days festival kicks off at noon Friday, Feb. 10, at Rosa Parks Circle. Hosted by Downtown Grand Rapids Inc., this festival of frozen fun encourages West Michiganders to get outside and make the most of our chilly days.

There will be more than 50 incredible ice sculptures all within walking distance of Rosa Parks Circle as part of this year's ValentICE celebration.

Friday at noon, a live ice carving of a 5,000 pound ice sculpture which was determined by community vote will happen at Rosa Parks Circle. There will be walking and running tours including all 52 sculptures.

Starting Saturday, Feb. 11 at noon, there will be a Rail Jam Ski and Snowboard competition at Ah-Nab-Awen Park.

Then Sunday a Human Hungry Hungry Hippos competition will take place at Rosa Parks Circle. Registration for the event is full, but spectators are welcome. It's from 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. It will be just like the classic game, except with real people.

Click here for a detailed schedule of Snow Days and ValentICE.

Contact Meredith TerHaar: meredithterhaar@wzzm13.com. Follow her on Twitter @MeredithTerHaar.

(© 2017 WZZM)