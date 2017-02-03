Snowfest returns to Downtown Muskegon

(Photo: Greater Muskegon Jaycees Snowfest)

MUSKEGON, MICH. - The Greater Muskegon Jaycees annual Snowfest event will return to Downtown Muskegon Friday, Feb. 3.

After taking a year off from producing the festival in 2016, the popular winter event has returned with a new logo and brand.

On Friday, Feb. 3, Jaycees will host Frozen Friday, taking place on Western Avenue between 3rd and 4th street. This is in partnership with Downtown Muskegon Now's First Fridays event series featuring family-friendly free or affordable activities taking place Downtown Muskegon on the first Friday of each month since June of 2016.

Frozen Friday will run from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and will feature the movie Frozen played on an outdoor movie screen along with popcorn, a smore station, arts and crafts with the Boys & Girls Club, a Snow Derby with the Boy scouts and special guest appearances from "Snowlof and Elsa."

On Saturday, Feb. 4, a Cornhole and Snow Volleyball Tournament will run simultaneously on Western Avenue between 3rd and 4th street. Registration begins at 9 a.m. and tournaments begin at 10 a.m.

Trophies and cash prizes will be given to first and second place teams in each tournament. Pre-event registration is requested. Cost to play is $30 per cornhole team of two and $40 per volleyball team of four.

The popular Battle of the Bowls Chili Cook-off will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday at the Holiday Inn and Conference Center in Downtown Muskegon. This event will be in partnership with the Child Abuse Council, who produced the event last year in Snowfest's absence.

The 2017 Snowfest activities will continue throughout downtown's bars and restaurants.

Volunteer and sponsorship opportunities are still available. For more information on getting involved or event details, visit the website at www.muskegonjaycees.org/snowfest or on Facebook at: www.facebook.com/MuskegonJaycees.

