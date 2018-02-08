Soup's On For All benefits God's Kitchen through Catholic Charities of West Michigan.

SPRING LAKE, MICH. - Soup's On Along the Lakeshore! event is coming up on Monday, Feb. 12 in Spring Lake.

The event raises funds for the Muskegon food pantry of Catholic Charities. Guests of this event sample a large variety of locally donated soups, breads and desserts, while enjoying live music.

Throughout the year, volunteers hand-paint thousands of soup-bowls. Each guest selects one as a souvenir and reminder that hunger is a reality every day.

Director of Community Outreach Tiffany Page and Chef Colleen Vorel, from God's Kitchen from God's Kitchen stopped by My West Michigan for a preview.

More information:

Soup's Of Along the Lakeshore!

February 12, 6 to 9 p.m.

Trillium Events Center at 17246 Van Wagoner Road

Tickets cost $40 per person in advance or $50 at the door

Buy tickets by clicking here.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM-TV