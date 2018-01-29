Soup's On For All: Annual fundraiser to benefit local food pantry

A couple of Kent County Sheriff's Deputies serving soup at the Catholic Charities of West Michigan's annual Soup's On For All! event. (Photo: Courtesy of Facebook)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Catholic Charities of West Michigan is hosting it's annual soup fundraiser Monday, Jan. 29.

Soup's On For All! will be happening at The B.O.B. downtown Grand Rapids starting at 6:30 p.m. The event offers the opportunity to sample more than 30 types of soups donated by more than 25 local restaurants -- as well as the chance to take home one of 1,500 hand-painted bowls donated by youth groups, churches, businesses and other organizations.

The soup is served by volunteers, community leaders and some of WZZM 13's very own, like evening news anchor Nick LaFave and meteorologist Alana Nehring.

The fundraiser benefits God's Kitchen, which provides free meals to those in need.

"A warm meal and a kind word on a cold day can change a life," said Chris Slater, Interim CEO of Catholic Charities West Michigan. "We see this proven every day at God's Kitchen, which served more than 150,000 meals last year, to those in need.

Last year, more than 1,000 people attended Soup's On event and raised more than $100,000 for God's Kitchen.

Tickets for Soup's On For All! are $50 in advance and available at Michigan Church Supply, both Schuler Books & Music locations in Grand Rapids and online at www.ccwestmi.org/soupson. Tickets are also available at the door for $60. For more information, visit soupsonforall.org.

