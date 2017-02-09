Nikota Easterling (Photo: Special Olympics Michigan)

MOUNT PLEASANT, MICH. - Special Olympics Michigan has announced that it will be sending six athletes to the 2017 World Winter Games in Austria to represent the United States. One of those athletes is a Grand Haven native.

The six athletes will represent the United States as part of Special Olympics USA at the 2017 Special Olympics World Winter Games. The Games will be held March 14-25, 2017 in Graz, Ramsau and Schladming, Austria.

These athletes include: Nikota Easterling, of Grand Haven, Chloe Fox, of Grosse Pointe Woods, Nickolas Hilton, of Lansing, Joe Kaczynski, of Midland, Jessica Manees, of Northville and Leslie Venema, of Dimondale.

West Michigan's Nikota Easterling is a cross country skier. The other winter sports are alpine skiing, figure skating, floor hockey, snowboarding, snowshoeing and speed skating.

The entire US delegation is made up of 210 members: 150 athletes, 40 coaches and approximately 20 delegation members who support team operations. The delegation also includes Special Olympics Unified Sports teams, where people with and without intellectual disabilities compete together, as teammates.

In addition to the six athletes, Special Olympics Michigan will also send one coach and two management team members to Austria: Alpine Skiing Assistant Coach Maciej Litkowiec, of Clinton Township, Alpine Skiing Sport Manager Heather Burke of Rockford and Communications Director Aaron Mills of Mount Pleasant.

Inspector Garth Burnside of the Michigan State Police will also be a part of the World Games festivities, taking part in the Law Enforcement Torch Run Final Leg. Inspector Burnside is one of 84 Law Enforcement members throughout the world selected to help carry the Flame of Hope through cities, towns and communities across Austria before arriving with the Flame at the 2017 Special Olympics World Winter Games Opening Ceremony on Saturday, March 18.

"This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for these athletes to demonstrate their athletic abilities, competing at the highest level on the world stage, and to have life and cultural experiences that will stay with them for the rest of their lives," said Chris Hahn, Head of Delegation for Special Olympics USA.

"I encourage every American to cheer on these inspiring athletes, to share in their triumphs and to take pride in knowing that they will represent our country with excellence and honor."

According to Special Olympics Michigan, this is expected to be the largest Special Olympics World Winter Games in history. An estimated 2,600 athletes from 106 nations will compete.

