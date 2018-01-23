STOMP heads to Miller Auditorium for one night only

KALAMAZOO, MICH. - Miller Auditorium's Lake Michigan Mailers Spotlight Series is underway!

So far, the lineup has included Trevor Noah and Canadian Brass Christmas. It continues with STOMP on Tuesday, Jan. 23, featuring Western Michigan University alumnus Jonathon Elkins.

He joined My West Michigan to talk about the show. Watch his full interview in the video above.

Matchboxes, brooms, garbage cans, Zippo lighters and more fill the stage with energizing beats at STOMP, the inventive and invigorating stage show that's dance, music and theatrical performance blended together in one electrifying rhythm. -stomponline.com

Tickets are still available and range from $30 to $65.

For more information about the show -- or to buy tickets, click here.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM-TV