'The Art of Rube Goldberg' arrives at Grand Rapids Art Museum

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - The Grand Rapids Art Museum is now home to The Art of Rube Goldberg.

The temporary exhibit celebrates the artwork of one of the most influential cartoon illustrators of the twentieth century.

Museumgoers can check out The Art of Rube Goldberg from May 20 through August 27.

According to a press release, the exhibition chronicles all aspects of the artist's 72-year career, from his earliest published drawings and iconic inventions to his Pulitzer Prize-winning political cartoons and beyond.

In addition to The Art of Rube Goldberg, the GRAM has partnered with the Ottawa Area Intermediate School District and Grand Haven Public Schools to showcase the work of students inspired by Rube Goldberg.

For more information about the artist and his work, click here.

