The Comic Signal celebrates 2 years in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS - A Grand Rapids comic book store is celebrating its two year anniversary this weekend!

Owner Don Myers and his daughter Michelle stopped by My West Michigan to share what "The Comic Signal" has planned.

The Myers family will celebrate two years of positive growth with a daylong celebratory event on Saturday, Feb. 24, from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Here is the breakdown of activities:

11 a.m. to 3 p.m. – Artist Alley meet-and-greet

11 a.m. – Cosplay Crusaders assemble

7 to 10 p.m. – Game Night

All day – discounted products and special offerings

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM-TV