GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Maybe you’ve dreamed about enjoying the freedom of life on the road. Shari Galiardi and David Hutchison made that dream their reality.

Over the past five years, they have traveled over 75,000 miles in their 1957 Sportcraft camper trailer. They will be sharing their story at the Grand Rapids Camper, Travel & RV Show at DeVos Place this weekend.

The Grand Rapids Camper, Travel & RV Show runs through Sunday at DeVos Place.

For tickets and information, visit https://www.showspan.com/GRV/.

For information on Shari and David, visit http://www.freedominacan.com/.

