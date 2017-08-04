The Grilling Company, Kent District Library team up for Super Party Wonder Day

The Kent District Library's Super Party Wonder Day is taking place August 12.

GRAND, RAPIDS, MICH. - The Kent District Library is hosting the Super Party Wonder Day Saturday, Aug. 12.

The event is a free community celebration at Millennium Park. The party runs from noon until 8 p.m.

There will be beer, cider and wine, live music, a food truck rally and a bike ride through the park.

The Grilling Company is hosting the day's rib cook off. The public will vote for their favorite.

We had Chef Chad Idema in studio to show us The Grilling Company's brisket. Chef Chad also brought in their broccoli salad, with raisins, bacon and sunflower seeds. It has a dressing of mayonnaise, sugar, rice wine vinegar, and ground celery seed.

The Kent District Library has all of the details for each event happening during the Super Party Wonder Day on their website.

To learn more about The Grilling Company, click here.

