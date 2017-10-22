WZZM
Thousands flock to John Ball Zoo Goes Boo

Meredith TerHaar, WZZM 12:24 PM. EDT October 22, 2017

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Thousands flocked to John Ball Zoo for the first weekend of Zoo Goes Boo! With temperatures in the mid 70s, the weather was perfect for kids and parents alike to sport their Halloween costumes for all the fun.

And it's not over yet! Next Friday and Saturday there will be more trick-or-treating, costumes, entertainment, cool decorations, and games -- oh, and did we mention the animals getting treats too?

Zoo Goes Boo Weekend 2 goes from October 27 through 29, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Admission:
$8.00/person (non-member)
$3.00/person (members)
1 years old and under free
Tickets are purchased at the gate!

Click here for more information about the zoo and the event!

