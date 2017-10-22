Thousands flock to John Ball Zoo Goes Boo

A pink flamingo decoration painted like a skeleton for John Ball Zoo's Zoo Goes Boo Weekend event! (Photo: Meredith TerHaar, WZZM 13)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Thousands flocked to John Ball Zoo for the first weekend of Zoo Goes Boo! With temperatures in the mid 70s, the weather was perfect for kids and parents alike to sport their Halloween costumes for all the fun.

And it's not over yet! Next Friday and Saturday there will be more trick-or-treating, costumes, entertainment, cool decorations, and games -- oh, and did we mention the animals getting treats too?

Zoo Goes Boo Weekend 2 goes from October 27 through 29, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Admission:

$8.00/person (non-member)

$3.00/person (members)

1 years old and under free

Tickets are purchased at the gate!

Click here for more information about the zoo and the event!

There is so much to see and do at the Zoo Goes Boo at @JBZOOGR! And right now the weather is perfect!!! @wzzm13 pic.twitter.com/xFYGB4WaZl — Meredith TerHaar (@MeredithTerHaar) October 22, 2017

