Tulip Time 2017 kicks off with welcomed sunshine, crowds

A Tulip Time Trolley taking off from Window on the Waterfront in Holland, May 6, 2017. (Photo: Meredith TerHaar, WZZM 13)

HOLLAND, MICH. - Saturday's sunshine and cool temperatures were perfect for the kickoff of Tulip Time 2017 in Holland.

The Tulip Time trolley tours were in high demand this morning with people lining up early to buy tickets. By 10 a.m. the tours were sold out through noon.

The trolleys line up on 6th Street near Window on the Waterfront and give people an excellent way to see the festival's highlights without having to worry about parking.

There are different levels of tickets and experiences. Organizers tell us the tours showcase the tulips, Holland's historic district, the city parks and downtown area.

The Tulip Time Arts and Craft Fair was also a major draw. Dozens of artists and vendors were showing off their wares at Centennial Park while hundreds of shoppers browsed and made purchases.

Gorgeous day for the Tulip Time Art and Craft Fair! @wzzm13 @alananehring pic.twitter.com/YNcrHtnSRP — Meredith TerHaar (@MeredithTerHaar) May 6, 2017

For more information about Tulip Time 2017 and a schedule of all the events, click here.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV